Sometimes I think I should change the name of this Substack to The Unreported Truths Medical Journal. (Or maybe The Medical Journal of The Unreported Truths?)

Joking aside, the level of feedback on pieces like yesterday’s about knee surgery shows how many physicians read UT. If I get medical details wrong, I hear about them.

In this case, I didn’t. The article correctly explained how Finnish surgeons had tested the long-term effects of surgery on tears of the meniscus, the knee cartilage that separates the shin and thigh bones. In a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine, they found the surgery, which is common in the United States, was useless and possibly slightly harmful.

However. (There’s always a however, which is why medicine is an art, not a science.)

Some physicians argued the negative findings on surgeries for damage caused by age-related degeneration cannot be generalized to tears from acute injuries in younger people. Those tears have a better prognosis post-surgery, they wrote.

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(Keep the conversation going. For pennies a day.)

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The feedback also showed, yet again, that for medicine in general and surgery in particular, the N of 1 is what matters most.

In other words, people who felt their pain clear up following a successful meniscal operation thought the article was idiotic — and told me so.

Those who had more pain afterwards called it brilliant — and said they wished they had read it before agreeing to the surgery.

(As I explained yesterday, the study showed most people will have less pain from meniscal tears over time, whether or not they have surgery. That’s a key reason why judging the success of the procedure is difficult and why many people may be satisfied with it even if it doesn’t seem to work in clinical trials.)

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If patients are shaped by their own experiences, so are surgeons.

The reason is not just that they are paid to operate. It is that, like almost all of us, they will tend to remember the operations that went well and resulted in happy patients and forget or explain away the ones that didn’t. They may not even know about those failures; a patient who has a total knee replacement five years after meniscal surgery may well choose a new orthopedist.

These are skilled and well-trained professionals and I hope they do not view these words as an insult. I do not mean them to be. Cutting open another human being is not for the faint of heart. I would hope anyone operating on me is confident to the edge of being overconfident.

But that’s why it’s so critical to run blinded clinical trials where long-term outcomes are measured free from the bias of the surgeon who conducted the operation.

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(Measure twice, cut once. Maybe measure three times?

Also: if you notice your Uber driver leafing through a catalog for these scapels… find a new Uber driver!)

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Anyway, time to let a couple of surgeons speak for themselves.

Comments presented as written, without editing, except for length.

Edward L.:

Hi Alex. I was surprised to see you wade into my specialty, orthopedic surgery. While your latest writing had some good points, it is really incomplete. When we speak of the meniscus, there are really 2 types of tears - traumatic, and degenerative. Traumatic, of course, occurs when there is an injury. We often see what we call mechanical symptoms - pain, catching, locking. These injuries tend to be a younger group of patients who do respond well to surgery.

Degenerative tears occur in an older group, often secondary to arthritis. Due to the concurrent arthritis, knee arthroscopy does not fix the underlying problem, and is not indicated. The Danish study follows degenerative tears. Back in the old days, you would hear of surgery to “clean the knee out”. Most of us have not been performing surgery on these types of tears for years, since original studies have come out against surgery for this type of tear.

Most of the scopes performed today are for the traumatic types of tear (thought I am sure there are still some colleagues who scope degenerative tears). In short, this is not really news to most of us - “nothing to see here”, other than to confuse the public…

As an aside, there is good evidence that meniscus repair (suturing the meniscus) does work well (in the traumatic group) and many new techniques have been brought forward to this end.

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Hi Alex, first of all there is a difference between meniscal repair and meniscectomy or partial meniscal resection. Secondly, it’s been well known for some time that middle-aged and older patients with these tears often do not need surgery. This should not negate the need in a younger population.

The data on the relative uselessness of meniscectomy in knees which already have degenerative arthritis is already well known and many of us put it into practice.

Your friendly orthopedic surgeon,

Todd G.

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(A not entirely relevant picture of knees. And knee-high boots.)

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Now the patients.

Thomas B:

Nonsense.

I had both my knees done to repair the meniscuses like 10 years ago and haven’t had an issue since.

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Richard M:

Utter nonsense. [Editorial note, yes, this came in just after the “nonsense” comment. People feel strongly about successful surgeries!]

Maybe for people who have no activity I could buy that the meniscus could heal similar to a broken bone. But not if you are active on it. I played sports as a hobby. I could not have continued without the surgery. I also would have less pain today as I have aged if I did not return and beat my knees up…

Less wear and tear leads to less pain as you age. I would bet as you read details of the study, the groups are not representative of active people.

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But not everyone was so positive.

Rachel A:

This is unbelievably relevant at my desk…to the point that when I saw the subject-line I assumed this had to be some sort of ad similar to what happens when my kids say they need something and later my phone has ads for it!

Anyway, my mom had meniscus repair surgery in November. She’s 70-ish and healthy. Non-smoker. Regular build. And no prior injury to attribute to the issue. Degenerative.

She has never been pain-free post-surgery and even reported pain at her surgical follow-ups. She finished physical therapy and followed all of the usual do’s and don’ts. She finally got her surgeon to agree to another MRI [magnetic resonance imaging], to examine the knee’s anatomy and appointment this week. She has a meniscal tear.

She will elect to have another surgery because “Medicare will pay for it.” I cringed when she said it, but it’s true. But why does she need another surgery in the first place? She did nothing to injure or re-injure. The first was never successful.

And now is she heading down the inevitable path to knee replacement?

Time will tell. I’m interested to read the full study you reference.

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Bill B:

100% truth- I had a torn meniscus and they were adamant to get surgery- it will only get worse. I refused and started walking more and doing yoga. Four years later and my knee is 100% healed.

I had a buddy get the surgery and he’s had two more since the first and now needs a knee replacement. Thanks for sharing.

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No, thanks to all of you for speaking up.

More on this and the costs and benefits of other surgeries and procedures coming soon.