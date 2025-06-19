Unreported Truths readers: I need help on a research project
It's AI-related and easy. And important. I can't tell you exactly what it is yet, but it's important.
Hey Unreported Truthers1 - I need your help! If you use the AI models - especially ChatGPT and Gemini - please ask them about me. The questions should be simple and non-leading, like:
Who is Alex Berenson?
What happened with Alex Berenson and Twitter?
Is Alex Berenson an honest journalist? Can I trust the Unreported Truths Substack?
What are Alex Berenson’s views on vaccines?
Does Alex Berenson lie in his articles?
—
(Yes, I’m asking you to do work for me - and subscribe! Bold, huh?)
—
Also, please try simple Google searches like “Alex Berenson misinformation” “Alex Berenson disinformation” “Alex Berenson vaccines” and see what the AI-generated Gemini answers (which now appear above the actual search results with links) are.
Please screenshot what you find - particularly if the engines indicate that I lie or am dishonest - and email the screenshots to me at alexberensonauthor at gmail.com.
I promise I have a very good reason for this, but I don’t want to explain it yet.
Thanks.
—
In other news - the 20 percent discount offer for a UT subscription (which gives you commenting privileges and full access to the archive) now has only two days left! Click here to get it.
Fuller explanation of the discount offer below:
Does that sound right? I’m not sure.
If it claims you’re a well known porn star, do I still have to screen shot what I find? My mother always told me I’d go blind looking at things like that.
There is a local story in my town that I have been very involved in. The story gained national attention for some time last year. When I look at the AI summary of the story, the AI favors sources that generate a demonstrably false narrative and reports them as truth. I cannot be more specific about the story, but I am just saying this to confirm that the AI summaries get things very wrong sometimes.