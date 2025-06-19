Hey Unreported Truthers - I need your help! If you use the AI models - especially ChatGPT and Gemini - please ask them about me. The questions should be simple and non-leading, like:

Who is Alex Berenson?

What happened with Alex Berenson and Twitter?

Is Alex Berenson an honest journalist? Can I trust the Unreported Truths Substack?

What are Alex Berenson’s views on vaccines?

Does Alex Berenson lie in his articles?

—

(Yes, I’m asking you to do work for me - and subscribe! Bold, huh?)

—

Also, please try simple Google searches like “Alex Berenson misinformation” “Alex Berenson disinformation” “Alex Berenson vaccines” and see what the AI-generated Gemini answers (which now appear above the actual search results with links) are.

Please screenshot what you find - particularly if the engines indicate that I lie or am dishonest - and email the screenshots to me at alexberensonauthor at gmail.com.

I promise I have a very good reason for this, but I don’t want to explain it yet.

Thanks.

—

