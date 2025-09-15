Hoping to have a piece out about a big flu vaccine trial later today. You won’t BELIEVE what it says! Or maybe you will…

But first a couple quick notes on this Monday morning.

It's possible Amex, which is famously woke, is aiming at me for my content (I have heard from a couple of people who say they have had problems with payment processing for other contrarian/conservative sites lately).

3: I don’t want to fill your inboxes every time a new bit of information about the Charlie Kirk assassination comes out. But the case is obviously of pivotal importance, and I will write longer analyses as needed.

Meantime, one point I haven’t seen elsewhere: as you have no doubt seen, Tyler Robinson, Kirk’s alleged assassin, lived with Lance Twiggs, a man who was “transitioning” to become a woman. The two were in a romantic relationship; in other words, they were gay. And they lived in southern Utah, among the most religiously conservative places in the United States.

Perhaps everyone around Robinson and Twiggs - including neighbors in their apartment complex and family members who lived nearby - was unaware they were a couple. But that would be far more likely if Twiggs had not been “transitioning.” Two men can be roommates indefinitely without anyone wondering if they’re in a relationship. If one is pretending to be a woman, even the most naive neighbor may suspect they are doing more than playing Call of Duty all night.

Yet Robinson and Twiggs don’t seem to have faced any prejudice, much less violence. At least, no one has reported any incidents as yet, and I suspect the media would have done so loudly had it found any.

In other words, even in one of the most religiously conservative places in the United States, a young man and his “transitioning” boyfriend could live together unaccosted - or at least in a “don’t ask, don’t tell” situation.

Yet more evidence the trans hate runs left to right.

