As 2023 began, the big question I faced for Unreported Truths was: what next?

As a public health threat, Covid - always overblown - had faded. Barring an unlikely mutation, it would only get milder.

Public opinion had swung against every Covid control measure, from lockdowns and school closures to mRNA “vaccines.”

(What next? More truth, that’s what.)

Meanwhile, the jabs themselves had failed to provide lasting protection -. Their side effects were worse than the vaccine companies had admitted. Their cardiac side effects could be deadly, particularly for young men.

But might they actually be dangerous to large numbers of people long-term? The answer was unclear. Research showed multiple mRNA doses changed unexpected changes to the immune system. And fall 2022 death data (particularly from Europe) suggested a second mRNA booster might drive up deaths in the elderly.

I hoped that clearer answers might be forthcoming in 2023.

They mostly weren’t. The truth is only the mRNA companies or governments have the data that would provide hard answers. If the jabs are dangerous long-term, the risks probably rise with each mRNA dose. But as fewer people get jabbed, the real-world epidemiology gets messy. Trying to tease out complex, long-term effects requires national-level datasets.

I don’t have those, and I’ll never get them. I expect to keep finding research that may have gone unnoticed - like a study from Pfizer itself showing the possible risks of giving flu and Covid jabs simultaneously, even as Pfizer ran its “Two Things At Once” ad. Ironically, some information may come from clinical trials the jab companies are now running for their non-Covid mRNA shots, and I will keep watching to those too.

But barring disaster, we may never get clear answers about the long-term health impact of the mRNAs. Reality is frustrating sometimes.

So what comes next? I have some ideas - and it seems you do too.

Spoiler alert: they’re about more than Covid and the mRNAs.

