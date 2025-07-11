As the world’s richest man likes to say, vox populi, vox dei.

Yesterday I asked UT readers if I should join a new weekly three-person podcast.

Somewhat to my surprise, you very solidly said no. About 60 percent of you rejected the idea. You were clear in your comments and emails — you want me to write.

And write I will. This morning, I told my possible cohosts I was out.

In other news, this morning I posted this short thread on X. I hope it captures why I think exploring the crisis in medicine makes sense right now. Healthcare is obviously vital to all of us, but its breakdown has even broader implications:

1/4: I increasingly think the crisis in American medicine is at the root of worsening societal cynicism and disgust on both left and right. The US is the richest big nation by far, yet it has among the shortest life spans, and the gap is growing. Everyone sees this disaster...

2/4: Yet neither party has an answer. The left simply wants to pour in more government money for health-care "entrepreneurs" to take. This dynamic blew up in the most toxic way possible with the opioid crisis, which showed Americans what we who covered Big Pharma already knew...

3/4: That the drug industry was fundamentally misaligned with human health, even as it made hundreds of billions of dollars supposedly promoting it. This is true (perhaps to a somewhat lesser extent) in every corner of American medicine...

4/4: So everyone knows - in their literal bones - that US healthcare is failing, not just financially, but in its core promise to behave ethically - and killing people as a result. And when you can't trust what claims to be the most ethical profession, how can you trust anyone?

