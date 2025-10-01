Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. Gan.'s avatar
J. Gan.
4h

Sorry but tylenol really isn't good for anyone and there are warnings that go back over two decades about risks to unborn babies. You might want to lookup how many ER visits per year, drugs like tylenol and ibuprofen are responsible for. It might shock most normie readers here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
ES's avatar
ES
4h

I'm going to trust Robert Malone on this one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
88 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture