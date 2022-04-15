Twitter tries to poison Elon
The little bird's newest move to avoid a takeover signals weakness, not strength; the company is Musk's if he wants it to be
This afternoon, Twitter said it had adopted a “poison pill” defense against Elon Musk’s $41 billion takeover bid.
The details of the pill are tricky, but essentially Twitter is threatening to dilute Musk’s shares and raise his cost to buy the company.
Here’s the thing.
Poisoners almost by definition are in a position of weakness. They cannot win a fair fi…
