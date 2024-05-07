Turns out you are just as angry as I am about what the government and media did to us in 2021
The fight for accountability and truth has just begun.
If you haven’t read yesterday afternoon’s piece - “In 2021, they tried to destroy me for telling the truth” - I hope you will.
A lot of you have already had a lot to say about it - and the importance of remembering how the White House, with the media’s assistance, subverted the First Amendment and our fundamental right to make our own medical decisions.
Covid and the mRNA mandates are behind us now. It is easy to forget. But we can’t forget. I hope Berenson v Biden - my lawsuit against senior Biden Administration and Pfizer officials for their conspiracy to force Twitter to ban me in 2021 - will provide at least a small measure of justice.
—
—
Meanwhile, a moment of comic relief: a picture of failed CNN host Brian Stelter - whom as I wrote yesterday tried to get Substack to ban me - resplendent in a "VACCINATED AF" T-shirt.
—
That’s one tragedy no one can blame on the mRNAs.
Now back to work.
And remember that the censorship and Covid madness was actually worse in some other countries. They dragged perfectly healthy, non-symptomatic people off to "Covid Camps" in Australia and China. They fined people for not being vaccinated in Austria. They didn't let New Zealand citizens back into New Zealand to visit dying relatives. This is what they DID and they were able to get some people to follow along because of censorship.
Watch out for them trying something similar again. Thank you for fighting for the truth, Alex.
Just take the case of Novak Djokovic --- In January 2022, Djokovic was deported from Australia after spending nearly a WEEK IN DETENTION and finally getting his visa cancelled for the second time by Australia’s Immigration. The Australian government did not allow him to participate in the Australian Open because the government felt that Djokovic’s anti-vaccine stand could have boosted anti-vaccine sentiments in the country. This was the first major tournament in which Djokovic could not take part owing to his unvaccinated status. 2022 tournaments he wasn't able to participate in because he wasn't jabbed:
Australian Open
BNP Paribas Open
Miami Open
US Open
2023
Miami Open
Indian Wells
WE SHOULD NEVER FORGET.