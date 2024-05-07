If you haven’t read yesterday afternoon’s piece - “In 2021, they tried to destroy me for telling the truth” - I hope you will.

A lot of you have already had a lot to say about it - and the importance of remembering how the White House, with the media’s assistance, subverted the First Amendment and our fundamental right to make our own medical decisions.

Covid and the mRNA mandates are behind us now. It is easy to forget. But we can’t forget. I hope Berenson v Biden - my lawsuit against senior Biden Administration and Pfizer officials for their conspiracy to force Twitter to ban me in 2021 - will provide at least a small measure of justice.

—

—

Meanwhile, a moment of comic relief: a picture of failed CNN host Brian Stelter - whom as I wrote yesterday tried to get Substack to ban me - resplendent in a "VACCINATED AF" T-shirt.

—

That’s one tragedy no one can blame on the mRNAs.

Now back to work.