I am linking two articles from Ken Klippenstein, who is an independent reporter with a large Substack following. The first is the “manifesto” posted by Elias Rodriguez, the Chicago man who allegedly gunned down two Israeli Embassy staffers in cold blood in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. The second is an account Klippenstein published today of a “visit” he received from two Federal Bureau of Investigation agents following his posting of the manifesto.

Obviously, I don’t endorse the manifesto, and I find the shooter’s antisemitic violence horrifying. But pretending these strains of thought do not exist does not slow their growth.

Even more importantly, from my point of view, government efforts to discourage journalists from publishing as they see fit are dangerous and wrong. I have felt the sting and power of the federal government when it tries to suppress speech, and I will stand with other reporters, even those whose views I disagree with. I wish they had done the same for me back in 2020 and 2021.

The First Amendment matters more than ever.

—

First, the manifesto itself:

—

(Stand for free speech. Even if you hate what the speaker is saying.)

—

Now, Ken’s discussion of his visit from the FBI: