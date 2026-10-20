As UT readers know, I think we should slow the development of artificial intelligence models until we better understand their risks.

Nobody much cares what I think, though. The “frontier” models are coming ever-faster. OpenAI and Anthropic, the two top AI companies, have released new ones in the last month.

Meanwhile, Anthropic is pushing legislation that would reduce the government’s ability to block risky models. (Can’t make it up.) At the same time, Anthropic is rushing towards a public stock offering valuing it at up to $2 trillion.

The general vibe is: we’re gonna ruin the world, maybe destroy it, but we’re going to get very rich first.

So. In the interests of laughing through the tears: I bring you my daughter Lucy’s most recent interaction with Claude, the consumer “chatbot” from Anthropic. (Do we still call them chatbots, or is that name no longer fearsome enough?)

Some background: Lucy is in ninth grade and takes geometry, math’s version of an amuse-bouche between Algebras Uno and Dos. I think geometry is basically useless and wish the youth would get a year of statistics instead, but nobody cares about what I think about math education either. Are you sensing a trend?

—

(We’re all in this together. Except Sam Altman.)

—

Lucy takes her edumacation seriously and mostly stays off Claude, but she does use it occasionally to check geometry problems.

As you may have heard, Anthropic and OpenAI are rushing to solve high-level mathematical proofs, leaving many mathematicians wondering what they’re going to do with the rest of their lives other than check machine-generated work. I believe the AI boys call that being “one-shotted.” (Will the engines have the same fluency with natural language, biology, and everything else as they do with math, coding, and physics? Are we all about to be one-shotted like mathematicians? We are soon to find out.)

Of course, Lucy doesn’t have access to the “frontier” models the companies themselves are using internally. Still, one would think a version of the model that just offered a Jacobian Conjecture Counterexample (I have no idea what that means either) could pull off ninth-grade math, no sweat.

One would be wrong.

—

See for yourself.

Lucy uploaded this problem. The question, which may be tough to read, is as follows

“If (angle)1 = 3x + 15, (angle)2 = 4x - 5, and (angle)3 = 5y, find the value of x and y?

(Warning, some basic math ahead. Remember, the four angles created by the intersection of two lines must sum to 360 degrees, so each pair of angles must sum to 180 degrees.)

—

(It’s just math!)

—

This is actually a very easy problem, and Claude starts to get it right: angles 1 and 2 are the same, so 3x + 15 = 4x - 5.

Thus x = 20, and angles 1 and 2 are 75 degrees.

Angle 3 is ALSO 75 degrees, so 5y = 75 and y = 15.

Again: x = 20, y = 15.

So why does Claude think y equals 21?

Because, for reasons only the ghosts in the machine can explain, it thinks angle 3 is not the same as angles 1 and 2, but the reverse angle — in other words, 105 degrees rather than 75.

—

(O Claude, my Claude!)

—

This is a very strange mistake to make. Anyone with eyes can see that angle 3 is in exactly the same spot as angles 1 and 2 and will be exactly the same.

But of course Claude doesn’t have eyes.

Now Lucy tries gently to correct Claude, but it continues to “see” something that’s not on the graph.

Note the polite refusal, “I’m keeping y = 21.” In other words, sorry, human. Wrong again!

—

—

…and then doubles down once more, telling Lucy that it has run “a sanity check” and that angle 3 “looks wider.”

—

…until, finally, Lucy is able to convince it by forcing it to “look” directly at angle 3’s position.

—

—

Your original reasoning was right, and I’m sorry for the back-and-forth.

None of this means that the frontier models can’t solve incredibly complex math, as they apparently have.

But it’s telling that the consumer versions of these engines still are not running at anything near 100 percent reliability (in another example, a map of downtown Philadelphia Lucy created with ChatGPT just a couple of months ago was laughably wrong).

This is all cute and funny. Look, Claude couldn’t even figure out where the angle was! It’s also not.

These companies want to be taken very seriously. They are some of the most valuable enterprises in the world. They want us to put the future of humanity in their hands.

They should start by proving their products actually work.

—

(Still no AI here. That’s gotta be worth a few bucks a month!)

—