Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Karen Deschaine's avatar
Karen Deschaine
6d

Lucy's experience with AI is consistent with both my professional and personal use of it. It is frequently wrong but with a lot of confidence and no curiosity.

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It's True's avatar
It's True
6d

How about geometry AND statistics? That’s my vote. 😂

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