They STILL won't quit pushing the mRNAs
A New York Times opinion piece this weekend shows how completely public health bureaucrats and the doctors who love them have lost the plot
Dr. Danielle Ofri wants you to take more mRNA jabs.
She doesn’t understand why you won’t.
Is she mad? No, she’s not mad, people, she’s not the kind of doctor who gets mad. She’s the caring, compassionate kind of doctor. Says so right on her Web page, she’s passionate “about the doctor–patient relationship and bringing humanity back to healthcare.”
So Dr. O…
