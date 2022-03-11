Pfizer’s mRNA Covid shot works great!

Not against Covid. It doesn’t prevent infection, transmission, symptomatic disease, hospitalization, intubation, or death from Covid.

But it has successfully boosted the ego of Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive, to a level rarely seen outside Hollywood or cults. Think Donald Trump with less self-awareness, Joe Biden with less dementia, Tom Cruise six inches taller.

Pfizer’s media relations team managed to keep the world from learning the depths of Bourla’s self-love for two years, seemingly by strictly limiting Bourla’s public appearances.

These days, however, Bourla has a book about his mRNA shot to promote. It’s called “Moonshot: Inside Pfizer’s Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible.” (Spoiler alert: Moonshot is selling roughly 50 copies a day on Amazon - despite the fact that it came out TUESDAY and has had a massive publicity campaign. Don’t worry, I doubt anyone will tell St. Albert.)

Now hol’ up, there, big Al!