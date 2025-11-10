Unreported Truths

Chester Hunter
IMO, this battle needs to be fought from every side, supply, demand and everything in between.

Ryan Gardner
Alex - its even worse than you think. Gas stations and vape shops are selling pills (concentrated kratom called 7OH) that bind to opioid receptors 40X more than morphine.

Its an epidemic. If you doubt me check the horror stories here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/quitting7oh/s/i8URQJY8rF

This shit is hooking regular people because its marketed as a health tonic. Its known on the streets as "gas station herion".

As the child of an addict that finally got clean after 15 years of abuse id like to give you my observation on why, at base, addiction is so destructive:

The most brutal part of addiction is waking up one day and realizing you have no real memories. Nothing meaningful. Nothing substantial. Just a blur of no true "experience" of experiencing personal growth because there's no need for it in their echo chambers with other users.

The years you were supposed to be living, growing, experiencing. Gone.

The Years That Disappear

One of the most soul-crushing aspects of addiction is that time doesn't stop for you.

The world keeps spinning, keeps happening,and people keep moving forward. Your friends are getting married, starting families, landing better jobs, moving into their dream homes, etc.etc

