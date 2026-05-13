Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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SeaElleAre's avatar
SeaElleAre
8h

If hantavirus comes from inhaling urine or feces from infected wild mice or rats, why isn't the entire homeless population in LA dead? End of.....

#SpencerPratt4MayorOfLA

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Teach13's avatar
Teach13
8h

Repeat after me “We will not wear masks; we will not walk one way in stores; we will not stand 6 ft. apart in lines; we will not stay home; we will not panic over hantavirus.

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