InternalMedicineDoc
Alex,

It appears the main thrust of this article is about methamphetamine. The street drug. And its lethal combination with the profoundly potent THC out there now ( this is not your granddad's pot and bong). I can absolutely confirm and endorse everything this ER doctor is saying in this article. It has been tragic to behold over the decades that I have been practicing medicine.

However, I think it is just as important to point out that so many many patients are getting their meth high legally from drugs like Adderall, Ritalin, etc. As a physician, it is absolutely staggering to see these amphetamines being handed out like candy bars on Halloween in doses that are just scary to contemplate. I can spot these patients instantly in my office by their behavior. It is absolutely tragic. As psychiatry has imploded over the past generation - not enough of them doing counseling just pill pushing, not enough of them at all - this epidemic of addiction has been pushed off onto the primary care providers of America. The internists, FPs, and peds. Handling the level of addiction in the legion of patients on these drugs was never in our training and I believe we can all look around and see the results. It is a national tragedy.

And it is not just amphetamines. These patients are often on SSRIs, benzos, antipsychotics and even potent seizure medicine. Uppers, downers, alternating all day. Add some potent pot to the mix and just watch the fun.

ptmcdonald
12h

I thought drugs were a victimless crime? I know this because the media has been telling me that for decades.

