Yesterday, apropos of my take on the explosion in AI-produced writing, the Atlantic ran a brilliant piece attacking the myth of artificial intelligence consciousness.

I’m fashioning my own thoughts on that article. With AI taking an outsized role in our markets and politics, we need to think about what these engines are, and are not.

But first, a thank you for your responses to my plan to compete with what the young ‘uns call “AI slop” — the trillions (quadrillions??) of words the engines pour out daily, a tsunami of free writing drowning us all.

I’m against using AI in my work, though doing so might let me write more. You overwhelmingly agreed. As one reader wrote: I have no interest in reading AI-generated articles or books. I am interested in your voice, not the synthesis of whatever is out there on the Internet. I am not going anywhere.

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Thank you. And you backed those words with hard cash. The article generated more one-time donations than usual. Thank you for that, too.

Join the club with a one-time donation of your own by clicking here! (Second-time donations also accepted)!

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(AI slop isn’t just for articles!)

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Will I be able to hold out?

I don’t know. Economics is in some ways the simplest and most brutal of the sciences. When the supply of a product increases, its price falls. And in an AI word, the supply of writing is effectively infinite.

But I’m sure going to try. Basically, I’m following the same route John Henry took against the steam drill, no machine’s beating me, I’ll hammer until my heart bursts.

Let’s hope it works out better for me than it did for John.

Now back to thinking about the engines.

After all, they’re sure thinking — or “thinking” — about us.

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(By the way, a bunch of folks subscribed yesterday too. I hope you’ll join them.)

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Yesterday’s piece, if you missed it: