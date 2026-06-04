Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Tom Miiller's avatar
Tom Miiller
3h

I spent over 40 professional years learning to be a skillful writer. I never fooled myself, I knew I did not have a gift. I’m good enough to recognize people that do have a gift. And as a result, I know that writing is an art not a simple formula; not something that can be turned out by a bunch of bits. Keep up the great work Alex. Thank you.

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CeCe1776's avatar
CeCe1776
3h

Of course we don’t .

Maybe you can help educate your readers on how to identify AI articles and we can all push back on this .

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