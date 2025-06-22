A note to paid subscribers: I sent the note below, and link to sign up for a discounted subscription, to free subscribers earlier today. But, with three hours left before the offer expires, I want to resend it one more time to everyone, paid and free.

Obviously, I hope you’ll make the jump if you are unpaid subscriber. But that’s not why I’m resending the note. I mean every word, and want people to be able to comment on it (which Substack does not allow for articles sent only to free subscribers).

We are building something important here. It has outlasted the Covid emergency. I’d like to believe that with your help, it will continue to grow.

—

—

Sometime very soon, I plan to publish an email from a pediatrician that makes the pro-vaccine case as well as I’ve seen it, drawing on 50 years of experience.

A lot of you may disagree. But as I’ve written before, I’ve seen too many other subscription-based outlets fall to audience capture and refuse to challenge readers.

I don’t want to do that - and I don’t have to.

The Unreported Truths audience is really special. This is not my kissing your collective rear, it is what I have seen over four-plus years. It is smart, thoughtful, and committed to free speech. More than anything else, what it is - what YOU are - is fundamentally open to information that the legacy media has either buried or failed to report at all because its ideological biases are so severe.

I can do that - bring the truth to hundreds of thousands and sometimes millions of people, when pieces go viral thanks to X or other big outlets - thanks to those of you who choose to subscribe. When I say I am grateful for the chance to do this, grateful to those of you who pay, I am not spinning. Grateful is one word. Blessed is another.

I keep Unreported Truths affordable, and I don’t have a lot of tiers offering extra stuff to people who pay more. The truth should have the largest audience possible.

Now the ask.

Since 2021, Unreported Truths has cost $60 annually, or $6 a month. Inflation is up (at least) 20 percent since then, and I’m planning to raise it a bit this summer.

But you can beat the increase - and for the next 12 hours lock in the current price at a 20 percent DISCOUNT. Instead of paying more, become a full subscriber for only $4.80 a month or $48 a year!

That’s about 13 cents a day. What you get in return:

Comment on every story

Read the full archive of almost 1,000 articles. (I have basically ended paywalls on all new stories, again to try to reach as big an audience as I can, but only subscribers have access to stories more than a year old.)

And coming soon, weekly live chats - those will be free to all, but the archived videos will only be available to subscribers!

Most of all, you are supporting independent journalism. You may not like everything I write, but you can know that I will always do everything I can to deliver the truth quickly and honestly - and to offer you multiple perspectives on challenging issues like childhood vaccines.

(Finally, you’ll get fewer emails like this, which mostly go to free subscribers.)

This offer expires at midnight Eastern tonight - less than 12 hours from now.

So, please, sign up at this link!