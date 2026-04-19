Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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smits3's avatar
smits3
6h

Alex your “11 American children drown every day” statement is false. This is ALL ages - not just children. The number for children is 2.5 to 3 per day.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
6hEdited

Import the third world, become the third world. MSM will blame MAHA and RFK. You cannot reason with a demoralized person.

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