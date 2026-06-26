Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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It's True's avatar
It's True
3m

As in the other articles: when there are no public prices and insurance covers everything from oil changes to wiper fluid (human equivalents) because "somebody else is paying" there are no market forces or competition to stop it. It is disgusting.

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Linda Mason's avatar
Linda Mason
4m

Great article and so very true. I have never understood the amount of pay these non profit CEOs make.

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