None of us are angry enough about the American medical system.

Ryan Werner, an Unreported Truths reader from Utah, just sent me this note:

I’m sending you an email I received from Intermountain Healthcare’s Foundation (and my quick reply)…

Attached was a fundraising email titled, “Can you give $5 to help a patient at Primary Children’s?”

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(Apparently Intermountain wouldn’t pay up for a trademarked cartoon character, thus the generic star and mask on this generic (AI-generated?) kid)

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Yes, Ryan, you have a chance to make a meaningful difference in the life of a child! Who wouldn’t want to do that? Are you a sucker good person, Ryan?

I had not heard of Intermountain. It turns out to be yet another of the hospital chains that have expanded over the last two decades into regional oligopolies, jacking up prices and executive pay as they go.

Based in Salt Lake City, it owns 33 hospitals, mostly in Utah and Colorado. It had $18.5 billion in revenue in 2025 and roughly 70,000 employees. It also has its own insurance company, called Select Health, which covers about 1.1 million people.

Both Intermountain and Select are nominally “nonprofits,” which doesn’t prevent them from making profits — or paying many executives seven-figure salaries.

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Don’t donate to hospital chains! Donate to Unreported Truths!

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Ryan Werner didn’t find this tug on his heartstrings amusing.

His emailed response:

﻿Seriously? Your network had a reported net profit of $2.6 billion, Robert Allen [Intermountain’s chief executive] made a reported $6.29 million. I won’t even get into how much your physicians make or Select Health (your wholly owned insurance arm). And you want me to give you $5 so you can pad your pockets more?!?

How about you just offer some kids free care who can’t afford it? Or at least give them a freaking discount on your exorbitant costs.

Good grief.

Good grief indeed. I must warn Ryan his email got one fact wrong.

Not the $2.6 billion in profits.

Figuring out Intermountain’s finances isn’t easy. The company is a web of nonprofits, each with its own federal Form 990 statement reporting to the Internal Revenue Service. Its biggest subsidiary is something called IHC Health Services, which reported revenues of $10.7 billion and “revenues less expenses” of $1.14 billion in 2024.

But Becker’s Hospital Review, a newsletter that covers the industry, put Intermountain’s overall net income at $2.6 billion for 2025, up from $1.7 billion in 2024, and Becker’s is a very solid source.

Ryan was wrong about how much Intermountain chief executive Robert W. Allen makes, though.

Sure, in 2023, his first full year as CEO, Allen had to get by on $6.3 million. But in 2024 he got a slight raise, to $9.7 million.

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(Not all heroes wear capes! Meet Robert W. Allen. Your $5 could make a meaningful difference in his life. With just another 54 percent raise, you can bring his salary over $15 million, where it belongs!)

SOURCE

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We don’t have Allen’s 2025 pay yet, but whatever it was, I’m sure he deserved it! After all, who better to run a group of hospitals than a doctor MBA like Allen. (MD, MBA, easy mistake!)

I don’t mean to pick on this guy, though of course I do. He well deserves it.

But he’s no different than the thousands of hospital executives making millions or sometimes tens of millions of dollars figuring out how to squeeze every possible dollar out of patients, insurers, and the government, even as they spend fortunes to brand themselves as “nonprofits.”

Intermountain’s top outside vendor is a company called R1 RCM, which is in the “revenue cycle management” — aka upcoding insurers and chasing patients — business. Intermountain paid R1 RCM $247 million in 2024. Can’t make it up.

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(Not making it up. Reporting it. With your help.)

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None of us are angry enough about the American medical system.

Not even close.