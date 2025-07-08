Sometimes the biggest, most important scoops come the quickest.

On Saturday morning, July 6, 2024, the New York Post revealed Dr. Kevin Cannard, a specialist in Parkinson’s disease, had met President Biden’s personal physician at the White House in January.

Nine days before, Biden’s debate with Donald Trump had exploded the efforts to hide his cognitive decline. Even Biden’s friendliest media lapdogs, who had spent months claiming his gaffes and stumbles were a Republican plot, admitted he looked unfit.

I had covered Biden’s decline and the media coverup. On July 1 I’d run a letter from a neurosurgeon suggesting he had mid-stage Parkinson’s, with evidence of dementia.

After I saw the Post story, I decided to check the White House visitor logs myself.

—

(The stories you need. And the stories behind them, if they’re good enough to tell. Support both, for pennies a day.)

—

The logs weren’t classified. They were available on the White House website. But they weren’t well known. I had found gold in them before, when they aided Berenson v Biden by revealing Pfizer’s chief executive and its general counsel had made a sudden White House trip in July 2021, as the mRNA Covid jabs failed.

If I’d hit gold before, this time I struck diamonds.

The logs didn’t show one visit from Dr. Cannard to the White House.

They showed nine. The first came in November 2022, the rest beginning in July 2023 — almost one per month.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s personal physician, had hosted one visit, the one in January 2024 the Post had mentioned. For the others, Commander Megan Nasworthy was listed as the “visitee.” That fact was stunning, considering Nasworthy was the naval nurse charged with coordinating care for Biden.

I couldn’t figure out why the Post hadn’t reported all nine visits. One trip to the White House by a neurologist who specialized in Parkinson’s research and treatment was interesting. But near-monthly visits were far more telling, given how Biden had frozen during the debate.

Had the Post somehow not known of the logs? Had it not searched Cannard’s name? No matter. The Post’s loss was my gain. The Post piece ran at 7:46 a.m. I had mine up barely two hours later. Of course, I credited the Post for the initial scoop.

—

(The piece. Note that the headline is wrong, it was eight times since July 2023, the ninth occurred in November 2022. I was in a hurry.)

—

Then I waited.

And waited.

I expected followups to come within hours, but nobody seemed to want to pick up the piece. I think the hesitation came from a combination of residual media protection of Biden and a disbelief that my Substack could have had a major scoop on the most crucial story of the year.

July 6 became July 7. July 7 became July 8. Still I waited. July 8 — a year ago today — was a Monday. I dropped my son off at his camp in Poughkeepsie and went to a Starbucks to work on a followup.

I was used to being gaslighted and ignored. After all, the media had refused to cover my Twitter lawsuit even after Twitter settled and put me in a category of one, someone who had overcome Section 230 and a content ban. But I couldn’t believe they would possibly ignore this. Would they?

Then, around 1 p.m., as Clay Travis and Buck Sexton were interviewing me about the piece and asking why it hadn’t been followed — thanks, guys, for stepping up when one else would — Clay said on-air something like, And there it is on the New York Times website.

—

(I can never tell what I’m going to break, or its impact. But I’ll never stop looking for the news the legacy media won’t cover. Please, stand with me — subscribe, or resubscribe.)

—

Boom. Yep. There it was.

Of course, the Times STILL refused to credit me (they credited the Post instead, they will acknowledge me or my work or the way the Biden Administration censored me on the 12th of Never).

No matter.

With the Times’s imprimatur the news went worldwide in a matter of hours. The White House’s lame, vaguely worded non-explanation for Dr. Cannard’s visits did nothing to quell the questions about them — and if Biden and his handlers were trying to treat a neurological disease for the president without having to diagnose it officially.

—

(Dr. Cannard pays (White) House calls. Before I realized PC screenshots were my friend.)

—

Today, of course, Biden’s problems go beyond Parkinson’s — or senility, or Alzheimer’s, or whatever is ailing his brain.

With his May announcement of advanced prostate cancer, the odds that Biden will survive until January 2029, when his second term would have ended, are likely under 50 percent.

But even if Biden’s prostate were working perfectly, his cognitive decline had disqualified him from the presidency by 2023 at the latest.

The fact that the Democratic establishment and its media maidservants tried to foist a second Biden term on us until the June 27 debate is unthinkable. And the media’s failure in this debacle makes any complaints it has about Donald Trump’s exaggerations and tall tales worse than a joke.

A year later, we are still reckoning with the consequences.

The neurosurgeon last year explained it best:

[Biden] undoubtedly has Parkinson’s disease, and is increasingly suffering from Parkinson’s dementia. The signs are unmistakable…

His physicians UNDOUBTEDLY know this, and it is unconscionable that we do not know this about his health record. I understand HIPAA [health care privacy] issues, but this is worse than the Roosevelt secret - he couldn’t walk. At least he had his mind about him!

Here we have someone with cognitive issues with his hand on the nuclear button.

—

His hand. His trembling hand.

The buck stops here. In companies and countries, there is no substitute for a single chief executive who has the last word, who makes decisions and is accountable for them. Say what you want about Donald Trump, he is in charge, and everyone knows it.

A year after the walls came crashing down, we should all be both stunned and terrified by the fact our media and political establishment were willing to work together to install a virtual zombie as President through 2029.

Someone might have benefitted from that vacuum. But it wouldn’t have been the American people.