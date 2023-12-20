The smug, Botoxed face of everything wrong with medicine in America (PART 1)
His name is Brent Saunders. He's a lawyer who made a fortune running drug companies while saying he didn't even want to try to discover drugs. Now he's lecturing Elon Musk on social responsibility.
(FIRST OF TWO PARTS: The Rise)
American medicine is sick.
The evidence is everywhere, from punishing insurance copays for crucial drugs to shortages of physicians for basic care to soaring maternal death rates.
The national numbers match our personal experiences. America spends twice as much per-person on healthcare as other rich countries, an extra $2 tri…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.