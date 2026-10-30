Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Joseph Illing's avatar
Joseph Illing
1h

Remove government from the health insurance marketplace (while continuing to regulate the promises made by insurance companies) and allow catastrophic health insurance plans with tax free HSAs to cover non catastrophic health care needs. This would allow the mundane, normal health care needs to be priced correctly by the free marketplace.

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Adrian Gaty's avatar
Adrian Gaty
1h

I wish I could post graphs in the comments… but do check this out. What do education and healthcare have in common, why are their costs dramatically, outrageously rising - dwarfing inflation - while so many other necessities get cheaper or at least only minimally rise? Who knows, but I’m sure more government subsidies, regulation, and legislation will make everything cheaper this time! Right??

https://www.aei.org/economics/chart-of-the-day-or-century-7/

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