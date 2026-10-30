Yesterday’s article about the $51,000 health insurance premium for an (essentially healthy) Alabama family of three infuriated many UT readers.

A lot of you blame Obamacare for this crisis. And you are undoubtedly at least partly right. But what’s the solution? What’s your solution? And is it politically palatable?

American medicine was costly long before the Affordable Care Act became law in March 2010. But since then costs have risen even further across the system, and unsubsidized private insurance has become crushingly expensive.

Exploring how Obamacare has helped fuel this crisis would take not just an article, but a book. Health policy researchers spend their careers on this stuff. Still, some trends are clear (in both the politics and the economics of healthcare) — as I pointed out today in a post on X.

It — and your thoughts on it — belong here too. So, without further ado:

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Why does American healthcare cost so much? Why is an insurance policy for a family of three now over $50,000?



When Republicans blame Obamacare, they have a point.



It's impossible to know how much Obamacare and post-Obamacare administrative changes Democrats made to Medicaid have driven up healthcare spending since 2010, but it has to be hundreds of billions of dollars annually, maybe over $1 trillion.



On the hospital and commercial insurer side:



Obamacare forced hospital and physician practice consolidation that has led to local quasi-monopolies



Mandated lots of very expensive coverage for stuff that doesn't work (endless drug rehabs)



Eliminated any incentive for insurers to push back (they have to spend 85 cents of every premium dollar)



Imposed administrative and legal requirements that swelled bureaucracies for both providers and insurers

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(Actual picture of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services headquarters, which oversees almost $2.5 trillion in American medical spending annually, 8 percent of the economy.*)

(*not actual picture of CMS HQ)

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Meanwhile, Medicaid now costs $1 trillion a year (!), almost as much as Medicare.



Why? States have found ways to fund their share of Medicaid through "provider taxes," which means they don't care what Medicaid costs anymore, because the federal government is paying way more than half of it



And as a result they have vastly raised Medicaid pay rates, especially to fancier hospitals - Medicaid pays MORE than Medicare in some states



And vastly expanded Medicaid coverage to illegal immigrants, among others.



The Trump "big beautiful bill" pushed back on some of the more ridiculous Medicaid stuff (amid MUCH weeping from the legacy media), but it will only slow the growth, not end it.



Unfortunately, explaining all this is impossible in a sound bite. The Democrats have a solution - to tax the rich and throw more money at healthcare subsidies, with an eye to nationalizing health insurance.



What is the Republican solution?

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What’s YOUR solution?

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