Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Eva's avatar
Eva
44m

If you passed 8th grade science you knew he was a bad scientist when he refused to acknowledge natural immunity. Turns out natural immunity is a Thing. Now explain why 1/2 this country lost their minds if this was mentioned in social discourse.

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Derek Bonesteel's avatar
Derek Bonesteel
1h

I believe he was also highly motivated by…..Money!!!!

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