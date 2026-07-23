Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Some Dude in NC's avatar
Some Dude in NC
3h

What's the difference between Mexican lettuce and the legacy media?

One will make you violently ill, with bouts of nausea, vomiting, and rocket diarrhea.

The other is a leafy green vegetable.

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Leel F's avatar
Leel F
2h

The most deadly and highly contagious disease is TDS. The good news is that TDS is only risk to those with IQs slightly above a turnip

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