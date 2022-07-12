(Second in a series)

Yesterday, I asked you to send in first-person stories of the way Covid and vaccine restrictions changed your lives. The stories continue to flood in - your honesty and willingness to share these painful moments is amazing. As I mentioned last night, because of their length, I am going to group them by subject and run a few at a time.

Today: medical care, and especially the isolation and vaccine requirements that some doctors and hospitals have imposed on patients.

