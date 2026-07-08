On Monday, before Maine senate candidate Graham Platner was revealed to be just as sociopathic as anyone who has paid any attention to him expected, I revealed the 2026 Founding Member swag offer - a UTFM-embossed poker chip!

A lot of you liked this idea.

However, some of you felt T-shirts (last year’s gift) were better swag and/or that the UT Founding Membership price should have stayed at $300, not $350. As a wise man once said, no good deed goes unpunished.

I ain’t changing the chips! I like the chips! (Maybe in 2027 we’ll go back to T-shirts, or hats, or whatever. Okay? Happy?!?)

But I am going to drop the founding membership rate back to $300 for anyone who joins now. You win! (If you are already a founding member, don’t worry about this, you are paying $300 either way.)

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(Take advantage and score a free chip by signing up now!)

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So if you are, or choose to become, a founding member, please send along your address if you would like a chip! (I changed the design slightly, it is cleaner and neater.)

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The truth needs allies! Become one for $300, and get cool swag to boot!