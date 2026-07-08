The people have spoken
And they think $350 is too much for an Unreported Truths founding membership (but $300 is just right). Who am I to argue? So it's back to $300 - including this year's swag, a UTFM poker chip!
On Monday, before Maine senate candidate Graham Platner was revealed1 to be just as sociopathic as anyone who has paid any attention to him expected, I revealed the 2026 Founding Member swag offer - a UTFM-embossed poker chip!
A lot of you liked this idea.
However, some of you felt T-shirts (last year’s gift) were better swag and/or that the UT Founding Membership price should have stayed at $300, not $350. As a wise man once said, no good deed goes unpunished.
I ain’t changing the chips! I like the chips! (Maybe in 2027 we’ll go back to T-shirts, or hats, or whatever. Okay? Happy?!?)
But I am going to drop the founding membership rate back to $300 for anyone who joins now. You win! (If you are already a founding member, don’t worry about this, you are paying $300 either way.)
—
(Take advantage and score a free chip by signing up now!)
—
So if you are, or choose to become, a founding member, please send along your address if you would like a chip! (I changed the design slightly, it is cleaner and neater.)
—
The truth needs allies! Become one for $300, and get cool swag to boot!
Amazingly, Platner still has not withdrawn from the race, despite the fact that multiple women have now accused him of sexual misconduct or assault. His hesitation marks a new level of political shamelessness, and if Platner does continue, we must all hope that Maine’s voters humiliate him. Voters may be tired of politicians who seem like robots rather than human beings with actual flaws, but Platner seems to be seizing on that feeling in the hope of convincing them to excuse behavior that is sociopathic - and potentially criminal.