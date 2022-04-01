Last April Fool’s Day, the Atlantic published a piece about me called “The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man.”
With the benefit of time, it is more unintentionally ironic than ever.
“The reality: Cases decline after vaccination campaigns begin.”
Oh.
I’m not sure which reality The Atlantic is living in. But it’s not this one. Here’s Britain, for example - with the app…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.