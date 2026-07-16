Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Terry's avatar
Terry
13h

It's maddening that the liberal elite has completely abandoned the principles that made America an elite country. America is the place where hard work and personal achievement pays off. We used to celebrate hard work and personal achievement.

I blame so much of this on Obama. The first black man to become President. All he had to do was say "look...I'm black and I'm the President. I'm living proof that anything is achievable in America, regardless of color."

Instead, the jack ass compares a punk thug in a hoodie to his own son, lies about criminals attacking cops in Ferguson, and flipped the first domino that lead to the modern-day culture of racially hierarchy meaning everything to the liberal elite.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
13h

This is a perfect example of why eveyrone should be familiar with the book, “How to lie with Statistics.”

Written in 1954, it provides excellent tips for peering through statistical narratives and all: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/a-1954-book-explains-how-they-lie

And of course the times knew what they were doing. Their propaganda works on probably 80% of readers. That’s the goal. Not the 20% that question, but the 80% who skim through it and walk away thinking there’s a white racism problem.

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