Why won’t mRNA Covid vaccine advocates stand up for their jabs anymore?

Two years ago, they talked endlessly about the shots, the miracle of modern science.

They said the jabs might eliminate Covid in the United States. They said anyone who refused them was a fool, at best. They defended mandating them for anyone who wanted to work or go to college. Some said unvaccinated people should be denied medical care.

No longer.

This weekend, Joe Rogan offered to donate $100,000 to charity if Dr. Peter Hotez, a loud vaccine supporter, would debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., probably the most prominent vaccine skeptic, on his podcast.

Rogan’s challenge generated national and even international attention.

But Hotez wouldn’t touch it, even after other people added pledges and the charity pool rose over $1 million. This morning, he whined that debating Kennedy was beneath him. “One typically doesn’t debate science,” Hotez said.

One doesn’t?

