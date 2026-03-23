Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
17hEdited

White guy kills a seagull: 8 months in prison

Black guy kills a man: misdemeanor, released

Black guy kills a pregnant mom and her unborn child: not guilty by reason of insanity, baby doesn’t count as a human

Asian woman kills family of 4: probation

https://x.com/yuribezmenov22/status/2036088529021698248

Red guards in black robes have destroyed the value of justice and life. The purpose of a system is what it does. Blue states let thugs get away with murder: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/how-to-get-away-with-murder

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working rich's avatar
working rich
17h

The way it should be handled is that they are convicted of the crime but insane. When dumped out of the insane asylum, they should serve the prison term.

Common sense does not exist in our legal system.

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