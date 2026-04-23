Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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John Rogitz's avatar
John Rogitz
7h

Do the kids that got seizures share any traits? Or is it a totally random population? The answer would make a big difference to me in deciding whether to vax or not.

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3 replies by Alex Berenson and others
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
8hEdited

“I have to keep repeating this: I still believe kids should receive the MMR vaccine. But febrile seizures are just one possible side effect, and a 1 in 640 risk for a serious outcome is significant for a vaccine being given to healthy toddlers.” —— but why? Why should we still vaccinate especially when we know there is a risk of seizure?

Is it because we think measles or mumps is this terrifying disease that causes death… even though we have data to show that 98% of measles death were eliminated almost 60 years ago due to sanitation — and we’re even more sanitized now than before?

At what point does it then become delusional to accept risk when there’s no apparent need for harm?

This is a phenomenon that I just documented today on how Americans have been gaslit. We’re told these shots are safe, and to keep getting them, but to ignore the side effects we see: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-american-people-have-been-gaslit

I think it’s delusional — or incredibly naive to keep blinding trusting institutions that have lied (given ways to conspiracies as we discussed a couple days ago) — but I’m open to feedback

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