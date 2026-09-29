1: Do you like Unreported Truths?

2: Do you like clothes?

If the answer to both those questions is yes, do I have a store for you!

Find it here!

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(Yes, that’s a “Pandemic’s Wrongest Man” hoodie.)

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If you aren’t a paid subscriber, think of this as your chance to support UT!

If you ARE a paid subscriber, you get a 15% discount, coming in a separate email.

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(Get that discount now!)

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And, yes, feel free to submit designs — we will happily add them (if Lucy likes them).

The truth, finally properly dressed!

One more link to the store!