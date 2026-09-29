1: Do you like Unreported Truths?
2: Do you like clothes?
If the answer to both those questions is yes, do I have a store for you!
—
(Yes, that’s a “Pandemic’s Wrongest Man” hoodie.)
—
If you aren’t a paid subscriber, think of this as your chance to support UT!
If you ARE a paid subscriber, you get a 15% discount, coming in a separate email.
—
—
And, yes, feel free to submit designs — we will happily add them (if Lucy likes them).
The truth, finally properly dressed!
Love these! Women's sizing would be great!
Love the T shirts but I now only wear the non cotton moisturize wicking material types otherwise I would have bought both