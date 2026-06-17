Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Anthony J . Barton's avatar
Anthony J . Barton
2h

Why because legacy media is funded by the pharmaceutical industry.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2h

Alex, wait till you find out that these were the same kind of fake science that was used to justify the pandemic. There was fake science to use masks and then weak policies for ventilator use based on faulty science. Heck, remember, how they boosted COVID deaths from ventilators and things like car accidents if you tested positive for covid. Reclassification and data magic is used quite often: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/reclassification-the-magic-trick

Faulty science goes back way back. You've showed how some vaccines have no benefit. I'm saying all vaccines have no benefit because they're all based on faulty science. Wait till you start diving in the science behind mRNA and DNA. More faulty science: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-disease-causing-viruses-are-pseudoscience-93c

Faulty science goes back way back. The pandemic just brought it to fruition.

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