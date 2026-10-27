Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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SABINA's avatar
SABINA
5h

Alex, please don't stop writing about this. I want to hear all sides. I've been suspicious of hormone replacement therapy and want to know the truth.

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Kara Gray's avatar
Kara Gray
4hEdited

Alex, I am begging you...you cannot casually gloss over the fact that every single one of these studies used SYNTHETIC hormones, specifically conjugated equine estrogens and MPA, and NOT bioidentical estradiol and progesterone (bioidentical is not a marketing term, btw--it's an important distinction...your body recognizes bioidentical as the same as what it makes endogenously, and it does not have to be custom compounded).

This is not a minor detail. It is the very crux of the safety argument. Lumping synthetic hormones and biodentical hormones together is the equivalent of putting cane sugar and saccharine in the same class. Margarine and real butter. And even Vioxx and Celebrex. They might be similar in taste, texture and "efficacy," but I think we can all agree that they are not equivalent.

It's also been well known for decades that synthetic hormones like those in birth control raise cardiovascular stroke and clot risk. Yet, they're prescribed routinely for minor inconveniences like acne and irregular periods (apologies to the women - I know these aren't minor...I'm using this example for dramatic effect).

Not to mention, even bioidentical oral formulations of hormones have what's called "first-pass liver effect," or "first-pass hepatic metabolism," which changes the calculus on how your body processes it and raises clot risk, along with triglycerides and CRP (an inflammation marker). ALL of those studies also used oral formulations. Transdermal (patches, gels, creams) and injectables don't have that risk because they bypass the liver.

These are far too important distinctions to simply brush under the rug.

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