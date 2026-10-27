(Part Two of my reporting on the resurgence in hormone replacement therapy. Part One, on the 2002 findings of the Women’s Health Initiative, is here.)

Let’s get this part out of the way first.

Garnet Anderson is a woman.

And in menopause.

And a University of Washington professor and the lead author on the 2002 Women’s Health Initiative paper that reported estrogen-progesterone hormone replacement therapy carries increased risks of heart attacks and breast cancer.

—

(Garnet Anderson, PhD)

(SOURCE)

—

Let’s get this out of the way second: Anderson does NOT want to pull hormone replacement therapy from the market.

She does not minimize menopause symptoms or the reality that hormone therapy treats them for many women. When I emailed her to ask her what she thought of the recent HRT resurgence and the attacks on her 2002 paper, she answered:

We all acknowledge that they [hormone therapies] are quite effective for [menopausal symptoms]. There was no reason to test hormone therapy for menopause.

What was the point of the WHI research, then? As Anderson explained, the National Institutes of Health funded the study to see if hormone replacement therapy could reduce cardiovascular disease in women:

We were simply trying to develop high-quality data to support (or refute) that claim, since the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] had refused to approve the heart disease indication based on the observational data. As surprising as it was to all of us, the WHI data revealed that hormone therapy effects are inconsistent with disease prevention...

—

(Giving you the information you need, even if you don’t like it)

—

What is less well known is that the WHI is not the only major randomized clinical trial to find unexpected cardiac risks in hormone therapy. A British study called WISDOM found 22 cases of blood clots and seven “major cardiovascular events” in women receiving it, compared to only three blood clots and no major cardiovascular events in those who did not.

The British study began in 1999 and was supposed to run a decade and enroll 22,300 women. It was prematurely stopped after enrolling fewer than 6,000 women when the Women’s Health Initiative findings became public.

Yet despite the fact WISDOM itself found a major increase in cardiac risks, its researchers barely concealed their irritation with the WHI in a 2007 paper in the British Medical Journal:

The publicity surrounding the first report from the first arm of the women's health initiative study put great pressure on the funders of WISDOM to stop this trial…

—

A third clinical trial comparing estrogen therapy to placebo in the hopes of reducing cardiovascular problems also was stopped early when it found the opposite.

That trial, called the Coronary Drug Project, is almost unknown. It began in 1966 and only included men, who have much higher rates of heart attacks and strokes than women. Doctors hoped giving estrogen to men would reduce that gap. It didn’t.

Obviously, the Coronary Drug Project results cannot be generalized to women. But they offer more evidence artificially raising estrogen may have paradoxical effects. As of now, we have no large, long-term placebo-controlled studies showing hormone replacement therapy helps health, only studies showing it hurts.

—

Garnet Anderson herself is cautious about overstating the findings of the Women’s Health Initiative.

She notes (as many of you have) that the estrogen and progesterone used in the trial are not the same preparations or chemical formulations that many women use today. She also points out risks for breast cancer and heart disease appear to change based on whether women received estrogen alone or estrogen and progesterone, as well as when they began treatment.

Here’s a paragraph of her email in full and unedited, so you can get a sense of her measured tone:

It is worth emphasizing the importance of distinguishing estrogen-alone versus estrogen plus progestin. From the first publication of the estrogen alone trial, we saw signs of a trends in relative risk for CHD [coronary heart disease] with age—clearly increased risk among women who were older (70+) at randomization and possible protection for women randomized in their 50s. But this trend in relative risk with age was not seen for combined hormones--the increased risk seemed to exist across the age range.

—

(Everyone’s favorite version of HRT, from everyone’s favorite company!)

—

In other words, Anderson is the opposite of an ideologue.

Still, her overall takeaway from the Women’s Health Initiative was clear:

[F]rom the first release of our data, we cautioned that hormone use should be limited to women who need them to treat menopausal symptoms, using the lowest effective dose for the shortest time needed. [Emphasis added]

The WHI trial specifically used Premarin and Prempro — conjugated equine estrogen and medroxyprogesterone acetate. Does her advice apply equally strongly to other estrogen and progesterone preparations? Anderson called that a “reasonable question.” (More on that issue to come.)

But many women now taking hormone replacement therapy do not agree, if the emails and comments that yesterday’s article generated are any indication.

The top and most-liked comment on yesterday’s article begins

Stay in your lane Alex!

…Let's rip all the hormones from men and see how it works out for you! While we are at it, stop treating the men with respect as well, put them even with women in the healthcare arena. Women are barely included in medical research until recently...

I have to point out the irony that the reason we know about these risks is because of a huge, government-funded study that included only women.

—

(My only lane: giving you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable, so you can decide what to do with it. Please support that work!)

—

In reality, women aren’t taking hormone replacements to live longer. They are taking them because menopause is miserable for many women, and hormone therapy improves their quality of life.

They should have that choice.

But they should also have a clear idea of the risks they may face.

And at the moment the pendulum is swinging hard in favor of downplaying those risks in favor of longshot hopes for benefit — even if doing so means discarding decades of evidence.

(END OF PART TWO)