The incredible disappointment of Elon Musk's first weeks owning Twitter (PART ONE)
I thought he'd bought the platform because he believed in free speech and debate; now I'm not so sure
Almost two years ago, I suggested to Elon Musk that he buy Twitter.
We’d talked since May 2020, when we discussed setting up an independent news site to report about Covid and the lunacy of lockdowns. (During that crazy month, Musk repeatedly offered to wire me money for the site. I declined - I wasn’t sure how I could up an independent board or hire rep…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.