His decline is so obvious even he has admitted it, but Joe Biden will not release his full health records or take an independently administered cognitive test.

Instead Biden has demanded his party fall into line behnd his reelection bid, despite the fact most voters, including his supporters, say he is too old to be President.

In other words, he is acting like an authoritarian who believes he is more important than the office he holds.

The real question is why anyone is surprised.

Biden likes to position himself as a defender of democracy. But he showed his true colors in 2021 by unconstitutionally trying to force Covid jabs on nearly 100 million unwilling American adults - the signal event of his Presidency so far.

—

(If you’re still on the fence about subscribing after yesterday… hop off! Join me in the fight for the truth.)

—

It is now clear Biden’s stunning Sept. 9, 2021 speech announcing vaccine mandates offered a window into his worldview, his ego, and his need for obedience - not merely for what he said, but how he said it.

His effort to make Americans take a hastily introduced vaccine for a virus that is a minor threat to most healthy adults represented the worst Constitutional insult in almost 80 years.

Not since President Roosevelt interned over 100,000 Japanese-Americans during World War 2 had the federal government violated civil liberties so aggressively. (The Supreme Court struck down the biggest of the mandates only four months later - a stunningly quick rebuke to Biden’s overreach. But in those months, about 50 million Americans received at least one mRNA shot, many unwillingly.)

—

To call the mandates a shock is an understatement.

They came out of nowhere, with little public discussion, let alone Congressional debate or oversight. They came even though Biden and his advisors knew that the mRNA “vaccines” were already failing, and in part because they were failing.

They came despite Biden’s explicit promise that he would not impose mandates.

—

(Lies and the lying liars who tell them)

—

But as bad as the mandates themselves was the way Biden framed them - in that September speech and later.

And his motives were nakedly political.

During spring 2021, the White House had promised the United States would leave Covid behind once enough people received coronavirus shots. The Biden administration would deliver American-made mRNA vaccines - quickly and efficiently. The jabs would give Americans their lives back.

Just one problem. The mRNA jabs stopped working within months. Infections soared in vaccinated people by August. Hospitalizations and deaths began rising too.

Thus the Covid resurgence was not merely, or even primarily, a health crisis for the White House. It was a political crisis. Biden’s approval ratings plunged in summer 2021 (and have never recovered).

—

In the wake of that crisis, Biden did not recalibrate expectations for the mRNAs, as he could have. Instead, he decided to blame the unvaccinated for the failure of the shots, and divided Americans into “good” vaccinated adults and the “bad” unjabbed.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said in his September address. “And your refusal has cost all of us… For the vast majority of you who have gotten vaccinated, I understand your anger at those who haven’t gotten vaccinated.”

In a speech in December, Biden went further, saying vaccinated people had “done the right thing,” while the unvaccinated were betraying “[your] obligation to yourselves, to your family, and, quite frankly — I know I’ll get criticized for this — to your country.”

He went on:

Your choice is not just a choice about you; it affects other people. You’re putting other people at risk — your loved ones, your friends, neighbors, strangers you run into. And your choice can be the difference between life or death…

Let me say again and again and again and again: Please get vaccinated. It’s the only responsible thing to do. And those who are not vaccinated are causing hospitals to overrun — become overrun again.

Biden’s words were both illogical and dishonest on any number of levels.

After all, if the mRNA shots worked, the unvaccinated were a threat mainly to themselves. Further, by late 2021 scientists and epidemiologists had considerable evidence that the vaccinated transmitted Covid as easily as the unvaccinated. And hospitals were not and had never been “overrun.”

But Biden - who has felt disrespected by critics for his entire career - viewed Covid vaccines skepticism as both a political danger and a personal affront.

He could not seem to imagine that his opponents might genuinely believe that the jabs did not work well. Nor did he or his advisors seem to realize that government intervention to force mRNA injections into healthy adults carried titanic Constitutional implications.

—

(You need me. I need you. Together we win.)

—

I felt the sting more personally than most mRNA refuseniks.

Andy Slavitt, the senior advisor to Biden’s Covid response, led a conspiracy to violate my First Amendment rights and force Twitter to ban me for my reporting. (That conspiracy is the subject of Berenson v Biden, a federal lawsuit.)

But I was far from alone. In 2021, Biden showed tens of millions of Americans that he cared far more about his own prerogatives and wishes - about being respected and obeyed - than their rights.

Now the rest of the country is learning the hard way what we already know.