Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M3AG's avatar
M3AG
13h

Alex, some of us will never forget nor forgive. An annual, at least, reminder to our consciousness is essential. Thanks for your unwavering leadership on the issue.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Unaffiliated's avatar
Unaffiliated
13h

Millions of people died, lives destroyed, society impacted (especially the young), but some made millions and got more power…. Nothing to see here. It’s incredible no one, not a single person, was held accountable. Thanks for continuing to push for the truth!

Reply
Share
2 replies
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture