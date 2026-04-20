Today I was working in a coffee shop when someone said hi.

I looked up from my laptop to see a guy who works near the shop at a business I occasionally visit. During Covid, he recognized me there. He’d heard me on Joe Rogan’s podcast, liked what I’d said.

So we had a friendly chat about Covid, lockdowns, mRNAs. We've had a few more since, maybe a half-dozen. I hadn’t seen him in a while.

This guy — call him Steve — is white, in his thirties, works a middle-class service job. I don’t think he’s married. I’ve never seen a ring. But I’m guessing. Which is to say, I don’t really know him, but we’re happy enough to talk politics.

Steve voted for Donald Trump in 2024, but I wouldn’t call him MAGA. He’s frustrated with both parties, libertarian-leaning, questioning: a Rogan Republican.

At least he used to be.

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