Since Covid, public health bureaucrats and the legacy media have complained about falling parental trust in vaccines.

They blame influencers. Or Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Or social media.

They do anything but admit reality: parents who saw mRNA shots fail after massive hype cannot help but wonder about other jabs.

Now a peer-reviewed British study has quantified that failure past all doubt. When will the people who pushed mRNA on kids and teenagers stop spinning — and drop their ever-more bizarre efforts to keep foisting these shots on young people?

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(The facts, no spin, since 2021. With your help.)

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The British study came out last fall, but it hasn’t received much attention until now.

Using a database from Britain’s National Health Service, researchers looked at health outcomes in kids (aged 5-11) and adolescents (aged 12-15) who had gotten Pfizer’s mRNA jab — comparing their outcomes to unvaccinated kids for about five months after they received the shot.

The shots were marginally effective at reducing Covid cases and hospitalizations in teens, though the gap shrunk even over the five month period the researchers tracked.

That was the good news for mRNA backers.

The bad news was everything else.

The researchers found 15 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in the teens who received the shots, compared to none in those who didn’t. Several teens were hospitalized. At least one teenager required intensive care for myocarditis (the researchers were not more specific).

Three teens who received the shots died of non-Covid causes, compared to none who were unjabbed. Unfortunately, the researchers did not further describe the deaths, making it impossible to know whether any might be related to the shots. (No child or teen in the study died of Covid, whether or not they were vaccinated.)

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(Unsafe at any speed)

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For the younger kids, the results were even worse.

The researchers didn’t measure infections, but the shots did not reduce Covid hospitalizations or emergency room visits at all. Both unjabbed and jabbed kids had three Covid-related hospitalizations and no emergency visits.

Worse, the jabbed kids had about 5 percent more emergency visits and 10 percent more hospitalizations overall. That result is stunning, considering that healthy vaccinee bias (which I have written about many times before) gives vaccines a huge and hidden statistical edge comparisons like this even when researchers try to correct for it. Jabbed kids also had three cases of pericarditis, an inflammation of the lining of the heart muscle that can cause long-term cardiac problems. Unjabbed kids had none.

In other words, in children under 12 the mRNAs didn’t help at all — they only hurt.

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(I’ll never stop, until they do.)

And another bold donate button, since everyone seems to like them

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As Unreported Truths readers know, I regard mRNA shots as uniquely risky.

They rely on two novel biotechnologies whose safety in humans is uncertain: the use of modified RNA to hijack our cell machinery and their lipid delivery mechanism. Their real-world side effect profile is far worse than older vaccines based on simpler biotechnology, including those that are essentially just inactivated viruses.

All of which is to say that I don’t regard the failures and dangers of the mRNA Covid jabs as necessarily proving anything about other vaccines. I know many Unreported Truths readers will disagree, as you made clear in your response to the HPV shot piece last week.

But where I DO agree with you is that the public health establishment’s profound dishonesty about these jabs — and its bizarre continued insistence on pushing them — makes it much harder to trust what they say about any other vaccine.

I wish that were not so, but it is.

When it comes to the crisis in vaccine confidence, health bureaucrats have only themselves to blame.