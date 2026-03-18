Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
6h

It’s not just the Covid shots, all shots are dangerous for kids. The Henry ford study last year shows, not only increased sickness and allergies in vaccinated kids, but instances of autism and other conditions as well.

All shots are deadly for kids; not just the Covid vaccine:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-complete-vaccine-harm-profile

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-a-congressional-hearing-revealed

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Volman777's avatar
Volman777
6h

I was never a vaccination skeptic until covid. Even at first I was glad that a vaccine was being rolled out.

But the initial pressure to get it turned me off. By September of 2021 the pressure got to an insane level as we all know.

The more ive studied since then, ive realized that a lot of what's been pushed is terrible, and many modern vaccines are not what they were 50 years ago.

Sports commentator Colin Cowherd makes fun of any skeptic saying he's gonna trust smart people. My take has been many of those smart people have been corrupted by money and power, and they try to silence other smart people who disagree.

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