Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
20h

Fatherhood is the greatest gift from God. Look forward to the book. I host a podcast focused on modern dad life named “Call Us Daddies” - would love to host you: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/jacob-savage-interview-dei

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
20h

My man! We get on the same page from time to time! Back in 2024, I wrote a piece on how Feminism was an attack on Males — the protector of the Human Species. Essentially, it was a spiritual attack on the population and looks like you're on the same wavelength as well: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-feminism-and-dei-destroy-humanitys

Looking forward to bringing back strong males and strong fathers to raise the future generations!

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