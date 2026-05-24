In December, I told you I was writing what I called a “manifesto on fatherhood” - an argument against the way our culture has devalued fathers and stoicism in parenting, combined with specific tips about ways to be a better dad.

Now the piece, called (wait for it) “The Fatherhood Manifesto,” is done. It’s over 11,000 words - 50 booklet-sized pages. I’m releasing it June 7, two weeks before Father’s Day. I’ll have more to say about it, including an excerpt, and why I wrote it, soon.

For now, let me say this: Over decades as an author and journalist, I have learned that when I (or anyone) puts out something like this - a fresh, provocative, unexpected piece of writing - there’s no way to predict how it will do. Readers may embrace the idea, or ignore it. No one can know until it’s set free in the world.

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(For a first look at The Fatherhood Manifesto, and everything I write…)

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I face one additional difficulty, which is that the mainstream media hates me so much they will not publicize my work no matter what (as the continuing cone of silence on the Berenson v Biden settlement proves).

That said, I am hopeful this booklet will become part of the conversation around parenting and fatherhood.

At the moment you can only preorder the Kindle version, not the physical booklet or the audiobook. (Amazon appears to hold off on accepting orders for the physical booklet until the actual release day, and I am still working on the audiobook.)

If you - or anyone you know - wants or needs a rousing defense of why fathers matter - I hope you will consider preordering. I would love for The Fatherhood Manifesto to have strong momentum leading up to Father’s Day.

Fingers crossed.

ORDER THE KINDLE VERSION HERE

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(As you can see, it looks like the Covid pamphlets. That’s deliberate. More readers on Amazon probably know me from those than anything else.)

AGAIN, YOU CAN ORDER THE KINDLE VERSION HERE

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(Last December’s piece)