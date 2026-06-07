Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Joshua Ramos Levine's avatar
Joshua Ramos Levine
8h

As always, I'll make my plug for: moving to East-Central Europe! Here men are valued. It's like living in the better days of the USA, without so many of the US's past problems. I feel so much better as a father and husband here.

Obviously, most people aren't moving though, so I encourage people to find your community within the USA or Canada: move to a state/province that is more supportive of your values--on gender, lockdowns, or anything else--or else, seek out people who support your views in your local area, even if you're in one of the big coastal cities you can find your folks.

And of course congrats Alex on the hard work, I look forward to reading it, as I have your other work.

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Matthew Duffy's avatar
Matthew Duffy
8h

I just purchased two copies I plan to give to my two sons for Father's Day! They are both fathers with 2 boys each. Thank you for all you do!

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