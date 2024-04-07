The evidence Peter Daszak and Ralph Baric were part of the work that led to Covid continues to mount
Will the elite media ever acknowledge the truth?
I don’t agree with Dr. Peter McCollough in everything, but he has a nice summary of the new disclosures here, well worth a read; I’ll be approaching this investigation and these facts from another angle VERY soon. Meanwhile, the New York Times and the rest of the gang continue to see no FOIAs and speak no news. I’m as shocked as you are.
Anyone willing to read RFK jr books and some of the substacks from folks like McCullough , Naomi Wolf, Alex’s and others and who can take the pieces of the puzzle that each person reveals and understanding human nature has already pieced it together that Fauci was funding this illegal and immoral research. Dasak and Baric are just the grunts doing the work that they have been instructed to do. Fauci is the source of the Evil that became Covid-19. Everything is rooted back to Fauci lying about his involvement in the research that became Covid-19. This crime against humanity can not be left unpunished. Alex you know in your own heart that this is true. Time to get on the right side and call for justice for the millions who have been killed by him.
The elite will learn when good folks like you, AB, stop voting for the parasitical plutocrats