Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
12h

The Zohrantifada has conquered NYC. Islamists and socialists are allies in the woke jihad. DSA has taken over the Democrat party. Anti-semitism, mass migration, and asset seizures are its main platforms. The only way to save America and the west is mass denaturalizations and deportations.

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Volman777's avatar
Volman777
12h

Lol- even when exposing democrat craziness you have to throw shade at Trump? Even though I dislike some of his decisions, I can see TDS in writing. Its actually ok to be critical of the dems without a balance statement in your article.

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