Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil16's avatar
Phil16
1d

Thank you for this interview, Alex! Besides being informative about what was actually happening on the ground when this "plandemic" originally broke, it was very instructive as to some of the issues you've been struggling with in your reporting. You pointed out that Zweig's perspective sounded like talking points from the Right, and this was clearly concerning to you. His response was extremely illuminating! "That never occurred to me, I was just following the facts!" (paraphrased) You see, Alex, sometimes (often, in fact) the so-called "Right's narrative" is simply a recitation of the facts as they actually exist! And reciting the actual facts of a story does not make you a partisan, even when the actual facts make one side of the political spectrum seem completely right about an issue and the other side completely wrong. Sometimes, that's just reality! For example, when Trump is completely right about an issue and you acknowledge that fact (something I have seen more of recently, in fairness to you), that doesn't make you MAGA, that makes you an honest, credible reporter! Hope to see more and more of that as time goes on! Keep up the great work, Alex!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Alex Berenson and others
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1dEdited

Let's just call the school closures for what they are:

EVIL at the lowest depths of hell, so bureaucrats/teachers could cosplay being the saviors of humanity while playing "Naked and Afraid" in their own houses and binging on wine and Netflix.

Disgusting.

Has anyone heard a single teacher apologize for supporting this...or just going along with it?

I love how they all used the same line:

"Children are resilient"

Oh yeah, then what does that say about you as an adult?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
140 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture