Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Joanna Miller's avatar
Joanna Miller
6h

I don't understand this drive to publicly humiliate the other parent of your children. I'm divorced. I could tell some horrible stories. So could my ex-husband. Why would we open that can of worms?? Why would anyone want their children to know the worst parts of their other parent? Like it or not, your ex is your children's other parent. Half of your children is made up of that person. You better find something lovable in them, or resign yourself to having fucked up, self-hating kids with all the destruction that entails.

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SB Native's avatar
SB Native
5hEdited

My father was maligned by my mother in perpetuity. The story is long and messy; I can't sound byte it, but he died when I was 18 (they separated when I was 11) so my mother's version [of Dad] was all I knew. In my 50s I visited my dad's family (aunts & cousins) after which my mother disinherited me. But when my dad's sister (my aunt) told me, "Your father really loved you..." a weight lifted off me and I inherited a father's love. All my life, I heard men were bad, my mother saying "I had to drag your father out of the bar to spend time with you..." This conflicted with memories of him teaching me to fish, shoot photos, go on backpacking trips, etc. It occurred to me that fathers don't spend time with children unless they WANT to. How did that square with my mother's bitter words? My mother spent my childhood invalidating my father's love; my aunts and cousins repaired it. My words to any "wronged" women out there: remember, he's your child's father. Unless he's an abusive dangerous criminal, he doesn't have to be perfect (hey, you aren't). He matters. Don't sever your child's relationship with him for your own selfish reasons. We (the children) are the collateral. Alex, I look forward to reading your book.

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