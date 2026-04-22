Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
1hEdited

“Shouldn’t the legacy media do everything possible to make parents aware of those risks, even at the costs of scaring them? Well, no. Frightening parents about extremely low risks is both bad journalism and bad public policy. In truth, kids are at far higher risk from drowning, or abusive parents, or car accidents than measles.” — this is the formula. Drama and horror sells, so keep it going.

The honest truth is that deaths from measles, mumps and other diseases were practically eradicated with sanitation and this is a fact RFK called out here and I fact-checked here:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/measles-outbreak-is-a-call-to-action

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-i-broke-chatgpt-by-asking-about

But again, fear sells, so we have entire industries in the process of selling and making money from fear.

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Mark's avatar
Mark
1h

Does "Science" even know if these older vaccines last your entire life like the MSM tries to tell us? My point being is I doubt they do and it is much more likely that our modern cleanliness and health standards are what really help us fight off these diseases and viruses.

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