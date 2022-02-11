The contagion of Contagion
The ur-text for our Covid response turns out to be a 2011 movie starring everyone's favorite Goop peddler
Remember how the pandemic started?
The virus came for the young first. The hot model in London. The adulterous wife in Minneapolis. The highly fit guy in Hong Kong. All so healthy. And young!
Then they got infected. And died. They had seizures or something, it’s hard to tell exactly how the virus killed them, but they definitely died.
Worst of all, the adu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.