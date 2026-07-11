I am working on a piece about a failed vaccine trial with much broader implications (which the public health bureaucracy will of course do everything possible to ignore)…

But I want to ask you: on this kind of story, which is timely but based on public information (call it a semi-exclusive, I doubt anyone else is writing it right now, the legacy media won’t touch it), would you rather I publish as soon as I am done, even if that means a summer weekend afternoon or early evening? Are you likely to read it no matter what?

Or would you prefer I put it out in the morning — or even wait for Monday, when it may land harder? Obviously, this question isn’t just about this piece - one of the advantages of being my own editor is that I can control my schedule.

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(And while you are mulling your answer, I hope you’ll mull a subscription!)

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Meanwhile, Ben Ryan and I are planning a podcast conversation to explore the trans issues he wrote about on Thursday more deeply. I know that piece generated a lot of feedback/pushback — this would be a chance for subscribers to talk to Ben directly!

Back to the vax piece, which will be out shortly (possibly today, depending on the poll).