Many advanced countries stopped offering Covid shots to most kids and teenagers years ago - recognizing that Covid is barely a cold for healthy young people and mRNA jabs can cause myocarditis and other serious health problems.

But the Centers for Disease Control and American jab fanatics have not backed down. In September, the CDC and its vaccine advisory committee again recommended mRNA jabs for everyone over six months old.

And a surprising number of young people are still getting the shots. In New York state, for example, 56,000 children and teenagers have received mRNA jabs so far in fall 2024, a figure that translates into more than 1 million nationally.

Some are suffering badly. Reports of post-jab myocarditis and other severe side effects - including deaths - keep appearing in the federal vaccine adverse events database.

—

(The war to take back public health from self-interested “experts” and money-interested Big Pharma isn’t over. In fact, it’s just begun. Help me._

—

Beyond the severe risks, the mRNA jabs cause painful short-term side effects.

Pfizer’s own original clinical trial data show adolescents 12-15 who received mRNA were 12 times as likely as those who received a placebo to suffer a fever between 100 and 104 degrees, and five times as likely to have severe fatigue. More than half needed painkillers after the second shot, compared to under 10 percent of those who got a placebo.

This situation borders on criminal.

Again: even the original strains of Covid were hardly dangerous for kids, unless they were morbidly obese or near-death from cancer or other illnesses. Omicron is even less risky.

Even if Omicron were dangerous, which it’s not, the booster shots are - at best - marginally effective against it for a few weeks.

And even if they were effective for longer, and they’re not, we have no idea about the lifetime impact of repeated mRNA dosing, though we do know that myocarditis was significantly worse after the second dose in the original two-dose regimen.

And even if the shots don’t have long-run risks, and they may - we really still don’t know - administering them is painful.

—

(Myocarditis AND diabetes? Wow, two things at once!)

—

This isn’t a close call. Of all the inexcusable choices the CDC and public health “experts” have made in the last five years, this one is the worst.

The shots shouldn’t even be offered to healthy kids, much less recommended to them. As with trans medicine for adolescents, the United States is now well out-of-step with many other wealthy countries, and ideology - not science - is driving the gap.

The simplest explanation for the CDC’s refusal to admit reality is that it fears backing off now will raise questions about its earlier push for kids to get mRNA in 2021 and 2022.

Too bad.

The CDC can’t be allowed to sacrifice any more kids to avoid admitting it was wrong. When he is confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services - as he almost surely will be - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. needs to step in. And he needs not just to end the recommendation of mRNA jabs for healthy kids but to fire any CDC staffer who pushed for it and replace any panelist on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices who voted for it.

Enough.

It’s time for our public health establishment to accept that vaccines - particularly the generation introduced after 1986, particularly respiratory virus jabs - are just another expensive and profitable Big Pharma product, and they’re going to be judged realistically and not fetishized.

If they can’t, it’s time for a new public health establishment.