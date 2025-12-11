Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
8hEdited

AB, you called it!

This makes me sick to my stomach.

I posted this over 4 years ago:

"The issue is that mRNA vaccines lack an off switch, meaning that vaccinated individuals may produce spike protein for weeks, months, or even years without any way to control that effect. In contrast, natural COVID infection includes an off switch, as the immune system will eventually clear the virus, similar to what happens with the flu or a cold."

SPIKEOPATHY!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Unacceptable Risk's avatar
Unacceptable Risk
8h

The Atlantic and all the rest of the leftist, lying, phony, captured media can pound sand. Lied to us all and no consequences for their disgusting lack of integrity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture