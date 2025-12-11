If it’s authorized for children, children should get it too.

— The Atlantic magazine, writing about the mRNA Covid vaccine in April 2021 (in an article about me called “The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man”)

Yes, Some Children May Have Died From COVID Shots

— The Atlantic, December 2025

Finally, much too late, a few vaccine fanatics are edging toward the truth.

They have a very long way to go.

—

(Telling the truth — in time to matter. Stand with me.)

—

Twelve days ago, Dr. Vinay Prasad, the chief medical and scientific officer of the Food and Drug Administration, told his staff that mRNA Covid shots had killed at least 10 children and that the FDA planned to tighten rules for vaccine approval.

Ever since, public health bureaucrats and the legacy media have tried to circle the wagons around the mRNAs — and vaccines generally. Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb and 11 other former FDA heads even wrote a piece for the New England Journal of Medicine about how awful Prasad’s higher vaccine standards were. The legacy media then parroted those complaints.

No one pointed out the NEJM had acted in ludicrously bad faith only days earlier, when it published partial results from yet another Pfizer mRNA vaccine trial, this one for flu shots.

The NEJM allowed Pfizer’s scientists to claim its flu shot had worked (barely) better than a traditional flu jab in middle-aged people.

Yet the same trial showed that in older adults, who are at higher risk from flu, the Pfizer shot had not worked at all — and had much worse side effects. The New England Journal article did not even mention that arm of the trial, even though it was larger than the other arm.

In fact, as I reported, Pfizer has never announced the results from that second arm of the trial to patients or doctors, even though it promised to do so in 2023.

In other words, the Pfizer mRNA flu trial failed, and Pfizer hid that fact for years. But the NEJM, which pretends to be a serious scientific journal, let Pfizer claim it succeeded.

—

The Pfizer failure is only the latest evidence that mRNA-based vaccines have flopped. In December 2020, the media and government regulators — who should have been skeptical and cautious — hyped mRNA Covid shots as revolutionary, the beginning of a technology that would lead to the near-eradication of deaths from respiratory viruses and possibly other diseases too.

Five years later, those promises look like a bad joke.

Yet in a way, the hypesters were right. For the failure of mRNA since 2021 is helping accelerate a revolutionary collapse of public confidence in medicine.

I have been writing about deaths, illnesses, and injuries from the mRNA Covid jabs and their lack of long-term effectiveness for five years. Sometimes I have felt that Unreported Truths readers are the only people who know the truth about mRNA.

But under the leadership of Dr. Marty Makary, as well as Prasad and Dr. Traci Hoeg, the FDA is now paying attention — and forcing the legacy media to do so too.

The best example may be an article I wrote in January about how Moderna hid the death of a child in its own Covid mRNA vaccine trial. When the article came out, no one picked it up.

But last week, two posts I made about the death on X received almost 7 million views — and 100,000 likes.

—

—

The world isn’t ready for the truth, until it is.

Even the most desperate vaccine fanatics won’t be able to claim the mRNAs didn’t kill people for much longer. The Atlantic has figured that fact out ahead of other legacy media outlets and is now test-marketing a new argument: sure, kids died, but so what, the mRNAs are still great?

Or, as the magazine wrote, the fact the mRNAs killed children who were at essentially no risk from “doesn’t imply a catastrophic threat to public health.”

Oh. What would, then?

—

(I will never stop. And I hope you will stand with me.)

—

In fact, the Atlantic piece notably avoids arguing that children should ever have gotten Covid vaccines. Instead, it mentions their benefits “on the whole.”

But even if the shots (initially) helped elderly adults at high risk from Covid, giving them to kids or young adults (or middle-aged adults at low Covid risk) was never justified. And health bureaucrats and reporters cannot escape that reality or its consequences for the public’s confidence in vaccines.

The scientific malpractice around the mRNAs has gone on for far too long. The people who committed now have a choice: to admit the truth voluntarily and ask for forgiveness, or keep fighting until they are beaten entirely.

But whichever path they take, the truth is coming.